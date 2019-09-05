Attorney sentenced to three years in jail - Barbados Today

Convicted attorney Vonda Minerva Pile was moments ago sentenced to three years in prison for theft of money.

However, having been on remand at HMP Dodds for the last 94 days she only has two years, 271 days left to serve on that sentence.

Madam Justice Pamela Beckles handed down the ruling in the No. 5 Supreme Court this morning.

Back in June the veteran attorney was found guilty, by a 7-2 majority verdict, of stealing US$96,008.22 (BDS$191,416. 39) from former client Anstey King between April 29, 2009, and October 26, 2010.

She was found not guilty of money laundering.