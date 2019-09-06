Northern and central districts under a flood warning - Barbados Today

A flash-flood warning is in effect for northern and central districts until 5 p.m.

The Barbados Meteorological Services says a surface to low level trough along with day time heating has been producing some moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms over the past few hours.

Rainfall accumulations in excess of 25 mm ( 1 inch) have already been recorded and further accumulations of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) are likely as the afternoon progresses.

Residents in flood-prone areas should remain on alert and take all necessary precautions.