More options for Flow business customers - Barbados Today

The island’s more than 9,000 formal, small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) have been given a major telecommunications boost.

From today, local SMEs will have access to a tailor-made suite of products and services known as the Flow Business, a new digital brand that provides better connectivity, simplified packages, 24-hour client support, faster upload and download speed, more data space and the flexibility of doing business from their landline numbers through an app on their mobile phones.

In launching the Flow Business this afternoon at the Warrens, St Michael office, Country Manager of Flow Barbados Jenson Sylvester said the company was able to provide these offerings thanks to substantial financial investment in training call centre agents, field implementation and support personnel and sales representatives specifically for SMEs.

“On top of all of that, we have also built some solutions in consultation with our SME customers. Those packages come in two flavours…the essential package, which is 300 Mbps [megabits per second] download, 100 megs upload speed… plus, what we are calling business voice mobility, which gives you the ability now to take your landline calls on the go with you,” Sylvester told Barbados TODAY.

“So you have the ability through an app, to, if you are on a fixed voice call, to move that call to your mobile now and take that with you and be mobile,” he explained.

The Flow boss explained that it now gives these businesses the flexibility to have that landline number which is established for the business, but be able to access calls from that number “anywhere you are through our app”.

“The other suite that we are providing is what we are calling the advanced suite. The advanced suite gives you 600 Mbps download speed; 250 Mbps upload speed and what we are calling business voice collaboration,” Sylvester revealed.

The country manager said this offering allows the SME client to conduct conference calls with multiple people thereby giving the impression that it is a very big business.

“On top of that, we are going to have a la carte services. So it’s not that you can only access this value through a package, you can also access the value from what we are calling stand-alone services. So we have stand-alone broadband services at 300 [Mbps]] download 100 upload; 600 Mbps download 250 upload; we have business voice in three flavours…essential, mobility and collaboration,” he said.

Sylvester told Barbados TODAY that the new business services are what the SME customers had been requesting.

“We listened to our customers, we have made the investment. Our customers are now going to enjoy better connectivity, simpler packages, better customization for their business and of course, around-the-clock support all based specifically from the feedback that we have gotten from them,” he stressed, while declining to say how much money was invested in this new Flow Business brand.

emmanueljoseph@barbadostoday.bb