Developing storm threatens The Bahamas - Barbados Today

Developing storm threatens The Bahamas

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 12, 2019

HIGH ROCK, Bahamas (AP) — The Government of The Bahamas has issued a tropical storm warning for several of its north-western islands, which are still reeling from Hurricane Dorian.

The US National Hurricane Center says a tropical cyclone is expected to form in the coming hours near the northwestern Bahamas. The system is emerging about 235 miles (380 kilometres) southeast of Great Abaco Island. The disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour  (45 kph) and is moving to the northwest at eight miles per hour  (13 kph).

Forecasters say the system could become a tropical storm within the next day or so. Heavy winds and rain are expected within the northwest Bahamas by late Friday, except for Andros Island.

