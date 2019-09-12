St Andrew men remanded - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

St Andrew men remanded

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 12, 2019

Two St Andrew men were remanded to HMP Dodds today charged with wounding with intent to commit serious bodily harm.

Kevin Andrew Haynes, 24, of Jordan Road, Belleplaine and Nathan Anthony Gaskin 20, of Walkers, are accused of committing the offense to Deshawn Ricardo Clarke, 21, on Friday, August 23, at Walkers, St Andrew.

 

The two accused appeared at the District ‘D’ Magistrates court before Magistrate Ian Weekes. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

They are scheduled to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Make good’
September 12, 2019
‘Cannabis cure’
September 12, 2019
Double divide
September 13, 2019
Two charged
September 13, 2019
Bank must pay
September 13, 2019
Hastings Police Station evacuated
September 11, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs