St Andrew men remanded - Barbados Today

Two St Andrew men were remanded to HMP Dodds today charged with wounding with intent to commit serious bodily harm.

Kevin Andrew Haynes, 24, of Jordan Road, Belleplaine and Nathan Anthony Gaskin 20, of Walkers, are accused of committing the offense to Deshawn Ricardo Clarke, 21, on Friday, August 23, at Walkers, St Andrew.

The two accused appeared at the District ‘D’ Magistrates court before Magistrate Ian Weekes. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

They are scheduled to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.