Rihanna Is a Regal Queen at the 2019 Diamond Ball - Barbados Today

SOURCE: ETonline – The lady of the night has arrived!
Rihanna was a vision at her fifth annual Diamond Ball, benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday. Dressed to impress, the “We Found Love” singer arrived in a black, long-sleeved Givenchy gown with a dramatic, full white skirt. She paired the unique design with white heels, diamond rings, and pearl earrings.
Her beauty look was flawless, consisting of a subtle cat-eye, shimmering eye shadow, and a bold red lip. Her hair was up in a simple, yet elegant, updo. The belle of the ball was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.
Celebrities put on their most elegant ensembles, glamorous gowns and svelte suits for the good cause, including Cardi B who had a princess moment. The rapper arrived at the festivities in a billowing, multi-ruffled, blush-colored, strapless ballgown. She accessorized with diamond earrings and bracelets.
Once inside, she reunited with her boyfriend, Offset, who looked dapper in a bedazzled navy blazer and blue silk pants.
Normani also wowed in a sexy while silk dress that featured a plunging neckline and high-low skirt.
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh were a coordinated duo, wearing black-and-white ensembles.