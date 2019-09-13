‘Thousands’ sign on to new FLOW package - Barbados Today

More than 10,000 new and existing customers have signed on to a recent campaign by telecommunications giant Flow to upgrade their digital and fixed-line packages to include broadband and cable television service, country manager Jenson Sylvester has revealed.

The “Upward and Onward” plan provides customers with additional television channels, faster internet speed, more data space and extended overseas calls for an introductory $10 more.

He told Barbados TODAY the response has been “great”.

“The Upward and Onward plans have been really well received from our residential customer base,” Sylvester said. “They are seeing the value in those packages.

“Indeed we are now at… over 10,000 new subscribers or subscribers moving to the new packages ‘cause they are existing customers”

He attributes the high response by subscribers to the fact that they are no longer tied to contracts and that they now have access to WiFi extenders and better customer care support.

He said customers from all walks of life are taking up the upgrade offer, describing this as a success for the customers.

“We are seeing positive feedback coming from our customers. So, in that regard, I think our performance has been very good,” the Flow country manager said.

He is also upbeat about the future of the company, noting that Flow would be continuing to improve its offerings and service based on the needs of its customers.

Flow will continue to offer its services for residents and small and medium-size enterprises, Sylvester said, adding that the company will also pursue tailor-made solutions for large companies.

He said: “We will be looking at that, our enterprise space. These are the big conglomerates, the big businesses.

“We have a team of dedicated staff that work very closely with those enterprise customers. We are the trusted advisors to those customers about their technology,”