Weather Bulletin - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued an information statement on Tropical Depression #10 which has formed in the Atlantic.

The forecasters however point out that Barbados is not likely to receive any direct impact from the system on its present track.

At 11 a.m. today, Tropical Depression # 10 was located near 12.9 degrees north, 44.5 degrees west or about 1165 miles east of Barbados.

It is moving towards the west-northwest near 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The Depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today and further strengthening is expected in the coming days.

It is expected to pass to the north of the Leeward Islands by Thursday night into early Friday.

The forecasters, however, urge residents in Barbados and the Lesser Antilles to continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.