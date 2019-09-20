Police chase: Several injured, one arrest on Barrow Highway - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Police chase: Several injured, one arrest on Barrow Highway

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 20, 2019
Several people have been reported injured and a driver arrested at the end of a police chase , which triggered multiple collisions along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway between Hothersal Turning and Warrens.
 
An unknown number of people have been injured in a string of crashes between the Clyde Walcott Roundabout as Hothersal Turning and the Everton Weekes Roundabout at Warrens, St Michael. 
 
Police have diverted traffic from the area and motorists can expect significant delays. 
( more details as they come to hand) 
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Empty gardens
September 19, 2019
‘Bad to worse’
September 19, 2019
Belleplaine infant struck by police car
September 19, 2019
A dream come true
September 19, 2019
Police chase: Several injured, one arrest on Barrow Highway
September 20, 2019
Crop thieves deal BADMC farmer a heavy blow
September 19, 2019