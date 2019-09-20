Police chase: Several injured, one arrest on Barrow Highway - Barbados Today

Several people have been reported injured and a driver arrested at the end of a police chase , which triggered multiple collisions along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway between Hothersal Turning and Warrens.

An unknown number of people have been injured in a string of crashes between the Clyde Walcott Roundabout as Hothersal Turning and the Everton Weekes Roundabout at Warrens, St Michael.

Police have diverted traffic from the area and motorists can expect significant delays.