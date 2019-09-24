Christ Church man shot - Barbados Today

Christ Church man shot

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 24, 2019

Terrell Thompson, 17, of Block 12, Green Hill Drive, Christ Church is nursing injuries after being shot around 9:45 a.m.

Thompson, who was a passenger aboard a route taxi, was shot in the area of Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church by an unknown man.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS(8477) or the nearest police station.

