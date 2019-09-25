Cave Hill crash traps driver - Barbados Today

Cave Hill crash traps driver

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 25, 2019
A man was rushed to hospital after his vehicle overturned and smashed into a house along Cave Hill Main Road, St Michael tonight.
Acting Inspector Police Public Relations Officer Rodney Inniss told Barbados TODAY the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle around 9.30.
Police found the driver, trapped and unconscious in the vehicle. He was eventually freed by the Barbados Fire Service.
Police said they were continuing investigations. There was no further word on the man’s identity or his condition.
