Police are conducting investigations into a fire at Gunsite Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, which destroyed two houses this morning.

Just after 11 a.m., the fire started at a house owned by the Urban Development Corporation and occupied by 27-year-old Melissa Archer, her boyfriend and five children.

The fire also spread to the nearby house of 83-year-old Edgar Morris.

Twelve fire officers and three tenders responded to the blaze.