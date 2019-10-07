Wanted man: Raheem Travonte Barnett - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Wanted man: Raheem Travonte Barnett

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
October 7, 2019

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Raheem Travonte Barnett alias Roper who is wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Barnett is 23 years old and his last known address is Lodge Road, Christ Church.

He has a brown complexion and is between five feet, eight inches tall and six feet.

He has a tattoo of the word Roper on his upper right arm.

Barnett is advised to present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by a lawyer of his choice.

Any person who may know Barnett’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to harbour or assist a wanted person.

Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Babb granted bail
October 7, 2019
Savannah Hotel up for sale
October 5, 2019
BRA employee to appear in court
October 7, 2019
US - Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured
October 6, 2019
Puzzling
October 5, 2019
Petroleum prices down
October 6, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs