Wanted man: Raheem Travonte Barnett - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Raheem Travonte Barnett alias Roper who is wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Barnett is 23 years old and his last known address is Lodge Road, Christ Church.

He has a brown complexion and is between five feet, eight inches tall and six feet.

He has a tattoo of the word Roper on his upper right arm.

Barnett is advised to present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by a lawyer of his choice.

Any person who may know Barnett’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to harbour or assist a wanted person.

Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.