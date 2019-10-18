Former crime fighter granted bail in the High Court - Barbados Today

Former senior police crime fighter Ashford Athelbert Rat Brown Jones has been granted bail by the High Court on an ammunition charge.

This after his attorney Michael Lashley Q.C., was successful in getting the case against Jones transferred from the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to the High Court for an urgent application.

The accused appeared in the Court of Appeal before Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson this afternoon and was granted bail following Lashley’s application which was held in chambers.

However, the details of the bail – including the amount and conditions – were not released to the media because the Court reportedly issued a gag order on all the parties involved in the case.

Jones was charged that on October 13, 2019 he had in his possession 100 rounds of .40mm ammunition without a valid licence to do so.

The accused will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 15.(EJ)