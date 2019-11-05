Drug accused fails to secure bail - Barbados Today

A customs dispatch clerk charged with trafficking over $1.8 million worth of cannabis into the country has been remanded to Dodds after he was unable to present sureties to post bail on his behalf.

Nicholas Mark Fevrier, of Wellington Street, St Michael will reappear before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 8 for another chance at bail.

When he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today there was no objection to bail from the prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham.



The accused, who is represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, was offered $800, 000 bail with two sureties but had no one to sign on his behalf before the end of the day’s sitting.

The 35-year-old who is also accused of committing acts preparatory for the purpose of trafficking cannabis was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

The drugs weigh approximately 235.64 kilogrammes or 528.43 pounds and have an estimated street value of $1, 885, 200.