Murder accused Raheem Travonte Barnett, 23, of Lot 5, Regency Park, Christ Church was remanded to HMP Dodds until December 3.

He appeared before Magistrate Elwood Watts at the Oistins Magistrate Court this morning.

Barnett is accused of taking the life of O’Neill Rabbit Chase between August 8 and October 5.

Barnett is being represented by attorneys-at-law Michael Lashley QC and Dayna Taylor-Lavine.