Two boys escape from the Government Industrial School - Barbados Today

Police are on the hunt for two boys who escaped from the state-run male juvenile correctional institution at Dodds in St Philip.

Acting Principal of the Government Industrial School (GIS) Ronald Brathwaite told Barbados TODAY that up to mid-afternoon the juveniles were still on the run.

“Yes, two boys absconded this morning from the Government Industrial School,” Brathwaite said when asked by Barbados TODAY at 1:10 pm to confirm reports of the escape. “Yes, they are still on the run.”

The acting principal declined to provide any further information, adding that the matter was now in the hands of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).

“Any further information would have to come from the police. The police are investigating,” he said.

In April this year, a massive investigation was launched at the institution in response to a number of “pressing issues”, including the escape of two teenage girls from the Barrows, St Lucy branch of the correctional facility.

Board members had called for swift and sweeping changes to the way operations at the institution are conducted.

Only last month, police were called in to investigate an alleged attack against an employee of the correctional institution in St Lucy by a female inmate.

Barbados TODAY understands that no charges have yet been laid against the girl.