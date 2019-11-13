Two boys escape from the Government Industrial School - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Two boys escape from the Government Industrial School - by Emmanuel Joseph November 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 13, 2019

Police are on the hunt for two boys who escaped from the state-run male juvenile correctional institution at Dodds in St Philip.

Acting Principal of the Government Industrial School (GIS) Ronald Brathwaite told Barbados TODAY that up to mid-afternoon the juveniles were still on the run.

“Yes, two boys absconded this morning from the Government Industrial School,” Brathwaite said when asked by Barbados TODAY at 1:10 pm to confirm reports of the escape. “Yes, they are still on the run.”

The acting principal declined to provide any further information, adding that the matter was now in the hands of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).

“Any further information would have to come from the police. The police are investigating,” he said.

In April this year, a massive investigation was launched at the institution in response to a number of “pressing issues”, including the escape of two teenage girls from the Barrows, St Lucy branch of the correctional facility.

 Board members had called for swift and sweeping changes to the way operations at the institution are conducted.

Only last month, police were called in to investigate an alleged attack against an employee of the correctional institution in St Lucy by a female inmate.

Barbados TODAY understands that no charges have yet been laid against the girl.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A happy Pedro Ellis and his mother leaving the Supreme Court complex today flanked by Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith (right) and attorney-at-law Kashka Hemans (left). (Picture by Fernella Wedderburn.)

Ellis freed

A man found not guilty of murder two weeks ago, was today freed from prison where he had been remanded by the trial judge....

Country rapped for legislation lag

Barbados and other Caribbean countries are being warned to speed up the addressing of concerns relating to the perception of...

Ryan Straughn

Government’s finances ‘now in the black’

For the first time in several years, the Barbados Government has earned more than it spent, said Minister in the Ministry of...

Rosalind Smith-Millar

BAR Association cannot stop attorneys from engaging in illegal acts – President

The Barbados Bar Association cannot prevent any lawyer from committing an offence, says President Rosalind Smith-Millar. Just...

Delores Beckles

Detectors a good move

Concerned Barbadians who are aggrieved at the spate of violence in secondary schools across the island are welcoming news...

Dr John Mwansa

Permanent fix

Within the next year the solution to the effluent flowing from the South Coast sewage plant could be in place, the former...

No blame game, says Attorney General

The recent gruesome stabbing death of a 16-year-old, which sent the nation into a state of shock last Friday, has not escaped...

Teachers gathered at the BWU’s Solidarity House headquarters for today’s BSTU meeting.

“The situation is not finished,” says teacher about bloody school violence

A teacher at the Frederick Smith Secondary School delivered a chilling prediction today at a meeting with peers that there...

Jamar Ganesh Nervais (right) and John Andre Medford leaving the Supreme Court complex this afternoon after being acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Men freed of burglary charge

“I feel good. Justice has been served!” Those were the words of two former accused as they hurriedly left the Supreme...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1