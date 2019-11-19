Counselling at Frederick Smith Secondary School continues tomorrow - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is informing parents and guardians that professional counselling services for all second to fourth form students will continue tomorrow Wednesday 20th November since sessions would have been disrupted today. Students should report to the Frederick Secondary School at 9:00 am.

Parents and guardians are informed that the school will now reopen for ALL students on Thursday, 21 November 2019.

All members of staff, teaching and non teaching, should also report for duty tomorrow.

The METVT will continue to have counsellors on site for all staff and students after the school is opened.