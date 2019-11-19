Shoppers cash in on sale - Barbados Today

Barbadians took full advantage of yesterday’s last-minute sale at Liquidation Centre on Lower Bay Street, St Michael, business, with hundreds flocking to do some early Christmas shopping from a wide range of items.

Despite not being advertised by owner Asha Mrs Ram Mirchandani, word quickly spread via social media of the closing down sale after news broke that Government intended to take control of the property today.

As a result, Mirchandani offered reduced prices in an effort to sell off some of the stock.

Police had to be called in to maintain order after fights broke out on two different occasions as persons tussled to get inside.

The sale began around 6 p.m. and persons were still inside the store at midnight.

Some shoppers told Barbados TODAY they had gotten as much as 80 per cent off of their purchases.

One woman, who said she had never shopped at Liquidation Centre before, said after hearing about the sale from a friend she hurried to Bridgetown to take advantage of the low prices.

She said while she initially intended to buy a Christmas tree and decorations, she ended up buying much more.

“I said I would come down and buy a Christmas tree, but when I realized the prices were so good I decided to buy a few more things,” the shopper who gave her name as Shontell said.

“The only thing is that the lines are very long. I’ve been in this line here for over an hour and I still have a ways to go before I get to the cashier.”

Another woman who asked not to be identified said while she was not a fan of the store, “foolishness ain’t sense”.

“I’ve never come in here before and I didn’t have any intentions of coming, but when I heard about the prices being offered I had to come.

“I would say that I am very satisfied with what I got. These things would probably usually cost in excess of $300 but I’ve been told I can get them for $75,” the clearly excited shopper said.

Ryan Armstrong told Barbados TODAY he was passing by the area on his way to the beach at Pirates Cove when he saw a large number of vehicles parked.

He said he enquired about what was happening and was told about the sale.

“When a fella told me what was going on I ran to the ATM and took off some money. I’ve only been in there once or twice before but I wasn’t going to let this sale miss me.

“I even got some stuff for my girlfriend so I know she will be happy when I get home. I can always go the beach another time,” he said.

Another shopper who arrived there after 10 p.m. said he was sorry he hadn’t heard about it earlier.

“By the time I got here a lot of the things I saw people with were gone. I still got some stuff but not all of the things I would have liked,” he said.

