Missing: Rohan Leo Toppin - Barbados Today

Missing: Rohan Leo Toppin

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
November 21, 2019

 

Police are again seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Rohan Leo Toppin who escaped from the Government Industrial School last Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old Toppin of Gunsite Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael is six feet tall, has a brown complexion and full staring eyes and a low hair cut.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black shirt and red shorts. He is known to frequent Brittons Hill and the Bayland in St Michael.

 

Anyone, who may know the whereabouts of Rohan Leo Toppin, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at telephone number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

