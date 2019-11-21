Murder accused remanded to HMP Dodds - Barbados Today
Murder accused remanded to HMP Dodds - by Sandy Deane November 21, 2019

Sandy Deane
November 21, 2019

 

Three men were remanded to HMP Dodds today after being charged with the October 26 murder of Jamar Omar Haynes.

They are Jandolph St. Clair, 27, of #6 Hilton Row, Princess Royal Avenue, St. Michael; Keleb Ricardo Hinkson, 28, of Lower Brighton, St. George; Shmar Shbarry Hinkson, 28, of Lower Brighton, St. George and #46 York Terrace, Pinelands, St. Michael.

Keleb Hinkson was also charged with possession, trafficking with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis and St Clair with possession of four counterfeit banknotes in US Currency.

When they appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court they were not required to plead to the indictable offence of murder. They are scheduled to reappear in court on December 19.

