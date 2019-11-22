Flash flood warning issued for central and western sections of Barbados - Barbados Today
Flash flood warning issued for central and western sections of Barbados - by Sandy Deane November 22, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
November 22, 2019

 

A flash flood warning is in effect for central and western sections of the island.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), light winds along with strong daytime heating and adequate low-level moisture has been producing moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms over some central, western and southwestern sections of the island over the past few hours.

The BMS estimates that rainfall accumulations of at least two to three inches are likely in some areas and it has advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 5 p.m.

