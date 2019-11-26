‘Missing no more’ - The curious case of BM506 before PAC - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

‘Missing no more’ – The curious case of BM506 before PAC - by Randy Bennett November 26, 2019

Randy Bennett
Article by
Published on
November 26, 2019

A Transport Board manager once in charge of quality assurance has denied knowing anything about seven buses that the Audit Office declared were missing, Parliament’s oversight committee on Government accounting has been told.

The public bus company’s former quality assurance manager Sylvan Codrington maintained that one of the so-called missing buses, registration BM506, was stationed at the Transport Board’s Mangrove depot before being sold, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has learned.

Reading from a report by former fleet consultant David Batholomew to the Transport Board, PAC chairman Reverend Joseph Atherley said there was mention of seven buses that were unaccounted for.

Transport Board’s former quality assurance manager Sylvan Codrington

But Codrington told the PAC that he only had all of the relevant documents on one bus – BM506.

He said the sale was done before the audit and he did not know why the Auditor General was unaware of that transaction.

Codrington said: “I have all of the information on [BM] 506.

“BM506 – that is a 1997 Hino that was out of service for about five years.

“It was completely cannibalised and had no major parts on it that could be used to put another bus into service.

“That unit was out of service for about five years and the general manager at the time wrote me and asked me to do the assessment on BM506.

“I did the assessment and wrote her back and told her that the bus is completely cannibalised and cannot go back into service and it would be uneconomical to the board.”

Codrington said the general manager told him there was a buyer for BM506 and permission was granted to have it sold to Calvin Catwell, a former Transport Board employee, on February 12, 2018.

But a senior auditor at the Barbados Audit Office Nigel Gibson revealed that it was the Transport Board which had indicated that it could not find BM506.

“They could not locate it on any of their premises,” he said.

Gibson however, acknowledged that Codrington had already retired by that time.

Codrington added: “Probably if someone had called me and asked me about BM506 I would have told them where it was.

“It was at Mangrove and the Board Secretary knew of the information,”

When asked about the other six missing buses, the former quality assurance manager told the committee he would first have to know their registration numbers before he could say where they were.

He said: “I would have to see that report and they have to give bus numbers.

“You can’t make a statement like that and don’t have bus numbers.

“This is the first time I’m hearing that. Where would the buses be?”

Government Senator Lisa Cummins questioned whether they would be accounting records and procedures related to the sale of bus BM506

But once again, Codrington said that while he had those documents in his possession he did not know why that information was not passed on to the Auditor General.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Just one prick is all it takes

Attention all Barbadian men and the women who love them: There are no more reasons to fear getting your prostate gland...

Reversed tax credit coming

Lower income Barbadians will soon be on the receiving end of a Government policy intended to offset some of the burden being...

PSVs give nod to two-month trial

The Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) is not opposed to the recent decision by the Transport Authority to...

Money ‘no problem’ for quality data – IDB official

Lawmakers were today warned not to allow the state of the economy to jeopardize the country’s chances of having quality and...

Do more to fight violence against women, Caribbean urged

Caribbean countries are being urged to do more to deal with the issue of violence against women as the region Monday joins...

Payback for power outages still possible

The utility regulator is giving the assurance that investigations are being carried out regarding the recent power outages,...

Great hope for Ghanaian nurses

Nurses coming from Ghana to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and other public health care facilities are...

‘Four main reasons why youth caught in crime, violence web’

With more than six out of ten ex-convicts caught in a criminal justice revolving door, the Government’s top crime...

Census delay ‘recommended’

A money and manpower shortage should delay the 2020 census by another year, Director of the Barbados Statistical Service...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share