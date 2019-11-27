Police search for three masked men following last night's Beckwith Street shooting - Barbados Today

A St Michael man is nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Beckwith Street, St Michael last night.

Akil Amar Jaunai, 23, of Beckwith Street, was shot in his right buttock and his right thigh around 9:40 following a scuffle involving three masked men.

He was transported to the QEH in a private motorcar.

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for the masked men and have released the following descriptions.

The first man is five feet, seven inches tall and has a medium build. He is clad in a neon pink and green nike hoodie and a black mask with eyes and mouth exposed.

The second man is five feet, nine inches tall, slim and is clad in a black long-sleeved hoodie, long black pants, and a black mask with mouth and eyes exposed.

The third man is clad in a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, a dark sock hat, and a plain black mask with the mouth and eyes exposed.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact Central Police Station at 430 7676; Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station. Police can also be contacted via Facebook messenger at https://www.facebook.com/royal.barbados.police.force/