Police search for three masked men following last night's Beckwith Street shooting - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Police search for three masked men following last night’s Beckwith Street shooting - by Sandy Deane November 27, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
November 27, 2019

A St Michael man is nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Beckwith Street, St Michael last night.

Akil Amar Jaunai, 23, of Beckwith Street, was shot in his right buttock and his right thigh around 9:40 following a scuffle involving three masked men.

He was transported to the QEH in a private motorcar.

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for the masked men and have released the following descriptions.

The first man is five feet, seven inches tall and has a medium build. He is clad in a neon pink and green nike hoodie and a black mask with eyes and mouth exposed.

The second man is five feet, nine inches tall, slim and is clad in a black long-sleeved hoodie, long black pants, and a black mask with mouth and eyes exposed.

The third man is clad in a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, a dark sock hat, and a plain black mask with the mouth and eyes exposed.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact Central Police Station at 430 7676; Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station. Police can also be contacted via Facebook messenger at https://www.facebook.com/royal.barbados.police.force/

 

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share12
16 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Hold on loans at BTLF

The Barbados Trust Loan Fund Ltd (BTLF) has slowed the disbursement of loans to small business people as the fund tries to...

Rastafarians vent concerns about Sacramental Cannabis Bill

While Government seeks to accommodate the ritual use of marijuana by Rastafarians, some members of the dreadlocked faith have...

Scotiabank to trim staff

Up to 20 Scotiabank (Barbados) staff members could find themselves on the breadline as a result of the sale of the financial...

bwa

‘Intermittent water outages as Hampton recovers’ – BWA

Operations at the Hampton Pumping Station are slowly returning to normal almost a week after the well floor collapsed while a...

Edwin O’neal

School, workplace violence ‘link’

Violence in schools has reached “crisis proportions” the labour union movement’s umbrella organisation today declared,...

Erwin Boyce

‘No silver bullet’ solution to violence

The number two officer in the Police high command has warned there is no “silver bullet” solution to deviant behaviour...

#BTEditorial – The Hyatt Ziva concept. For Barbados or Bali?

Over the past week, we saw another step in the process of making the proposed Hyatt hotel in Bridgetown’s city centre a...

BL&P ‘to add extra 15 megawatts’ to grid

The Barbados Light & Power Company has agreed to urgently add another 15 megawatts of generating capacity to the national...

King backs CBC Act changes

Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King today threw his support behind changes that lawmakers are planning...

16 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share12