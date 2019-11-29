Rastafarians may head to court - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
AHF President Paul Rock

Rastafarians may head to court - by Sandy Deane November 29, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
November 29, 2019

Some members of the Rastafarian community appear to be contemplating a legal challenge against Government as they voiced strong objections to the proposed development of the lucrative cannabis industry.

President of the Afrikan Heritage Foundation Paul Simba Rock revealed at a panel discussion, Don’t Panic, it’s just a Plant on Tuesday evening that a group of rastas had initially discussed seeking redress in the law courts after meeting with an attorney earlier this year.

He said the matter was however shelved following discussions with the Government but suggested that now may be time to make the move with serious concerns about the provisions of the Sacramental Cannabis Bill, which was debated in Parliament last Friday.

“This bill has come to appease a law case that is still going to come because if we look at our Constitution and the international treaties that the same Attorney General has admitted that we are signed on to we would see that this bill is also in violation of our human rights, ” he told the forum hosted by the University of the West Indies Department of Government, Sociology and Psychology for members of the Rastafarian community to share their views on the cannabis policy reform here.

Rock knocked the Sacramental Cannabis Bill, which makes provisions for Rastafarians to grow marijuana “sufficient for their use” in the precincts of their places of worship. They must however seek an exempt permit if they wish to use the sacrament at any religious event away from the temple.

Rock, who described the bill as uncultured said it had already caused a division in the community.

“It has sought to set Rastafari outside of the people that it has always represented and it has fought for.

He revealed that he was approached by some interests who warned that “if they [the Government] give only you [rastafari] the right to grow cannabis, gunmen going to come.

“So this is not the 70s or the 80s where there is big respect on the streets for Rastafari by the youth especially. So this bill here has set people against the community and it’s starting in the streets.”

UWI Lecturer in Sociology Dr Alana Griffith questioned the need for the Sacramental Cannabis Bill, saying that the Constitution already guarantees citizens rights to practice their religion.

She also took issue with the Government’s failure to address the issue of reparatory justice, noting the CARICOM Regional Commission on Marijuana had recommended the expungement of criminal records to correct past injustices to rastafari.

“How do they plan to make amends for the harm that has been caused by the law on rastafari who was simply practicing their religious rituals,” she asked.

Panelist Sister Keturah Babb also lamented that cannabis legislation passed by Caribbean Governments has failed to ensure that the Rastafarian community which she said was “abhorred, brutalized, criminalized and discriminated against” for the last nine decades, has an economic stake in the sector.

She said, “A minimum of 35 per cent of the business quota, the export licences, for the newly regulated cannabis industry should be allocated to rastafari with a waiver for a period to be negotiated, that we have an economic stake and would be guaranteed conservation, storage, processing and marketing locally and internationally, as outlined in a June 2016 position paper the Rastafarian community presented to the task force on reparations.

The panelists went further and criticised Government’s plan to hold a referendum for Barbadians to decide on recreational use of the drug.

During last Friday’s debate in the House of Assembly Prime Minister Mia Mottley reiterated that all Barbadians would have a chance to be able vote on the matter and the country would abide by the outcome.

But Rock declared that “uninformed people can’t make informed decisions” saying there was first a need for a major public education campaign.

“So if you are speaking about a referendum, the first thing is that you would have to do is to have a comprehensive national educational programme which has not been done. So you can’t just come and say you are going to have a referendum and we setting up the people again because they have for 50 years a lot of misinformation directed at the people.”

Babb pointed to recent examples of referenda held by Caribbean Governments, saying, “pick sense out of nonsense”, while Dr Griffith suggested that a referenda would be  “a waste of money”.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share74
76 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Traffic collision leaves two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured, while another was slightly injured in a collision in the Warrens area, police say. More to...

Recommitting to nation-building

Independence message from CTUSAB On becoming an independent nation in 1966, Barbados joined the list of 64 Commonwealth...

Independence: A common purpose

Independence Message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown As we celebrate Barbados’ achievements on this 53rd...

Sovereignty, not just independence, matters

Independence Message by Leader of the Opposition Bishop The Hon. Joseph J.S. Atherley J.P., M.P. Fellow Barbadians, We have...

Lashley’s foundation honours two

Barbados is facing a serious identity crisis, one social activist and community organizer has charged, while calling for...

Partime, retrenched workers hired for project work

Exactly a year after the cash-strapped Barbados Water Authority (BWA) retrenched about ten per cent of its approximately 750...

Frederick Smith old scholar tries to lift sagging spirits

A Frederick Smith Secondary old scholar has encouraged today’s students to be proud of their school, as it seeks to lift...

Electric buses ‘from China’ as Bajan model unveiled

The deal has been sealed for Barbados to buy electric buses from China, the Prime Minister announced today, even as she...

#BTEditorial – The lost decade . . . and still counting!

It has become convenient political strategy for the present Government to refer to the entire period between 2008 and 2018 in...

76 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share74