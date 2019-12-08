Lodge School students give to CDEMA Barbados/Bahamas Relief Fund. - Barbados Today
Students of the Lodge School have made a financial donation to the CDEMA Barbados/Bahamas Relief Fund.

Last Friday, Sixth form student Amber Hinkson, who created and organized the fundraising effort, presented a cheque of $3, 529 to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong at morning assembly.

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong addressing Lodge School students at morning assembly last Friday.

The fundraising activities included a lunchtime concert, which students paid a small entrance fee and a general appeal for donations from students and staff.

Ambassador Comissiong praised Hinkson and all students for making the thoughtful contribution to ongoing efforts to help the people of the northern Bahamas recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Sixth form student Amber Hinkson, who organized the fundraising effort, presented a cheque of $3, 529 to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong.

He reflected on the fact that the Lodge School has long had a well developed “Caribbean Consciousness”, pointing out that the school used to have a Boarding Establishment that attracted students from all over the Caribbean.

He urged the students to fully embrace and further develop that highly commendable and positive sense of being citizens of the Caribbean, and assured them that the current leadership of CARICOM (Caribbean Community) was working hard to develop the “CARICOM Skilled Nationals Programme” into a mechanism that would provide them with a platform to seek out a multiplicity of life and career advancement opportunities all across the Caribbean region.

Ambassador Comissiong also advised the students to diligently dedicate themselves to their studies and to acquire the education and certification that would entitle them to participate fully in the “CARICOM Skilled Nationals Programme”.

