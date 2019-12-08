Motorcyclist suffers head injuries in collision with car - Barbados Today
Sandy Deane
A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in a collision at the intersection of Drax Hall Road and Greens Road, St George around 3:20 p.m.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as Rommell Stowe, 32, of Baird Village, St George.

He was involved in an accident with Lester Brathwaite, 46 of #6 Parton Apartments, Newbury, St George. Parton was driving a white Mercedez Benz.

Police said Stowe was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

He was said to be in a serious but stable condition when he departed the scene.

