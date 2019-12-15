Historic visit: Argentina's Frigate ARA Libertad docks in Barbados - Barbados Today

The naval vessel, The Argentine Frigate ARA Libertad, has docked in Barbados.

The grand vessel and its 286 crew members arrived today to a warm welcome from the Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, Government Ministers, port officials as well as uniformed units from the Barbados Cadet Corps and the Barbados Defence Force.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey told a press conference that Barbados was prepared to explore training opportunities for Barbadians on the navy vessel.

“Hopefully at some time in the future Barbadians can train on board this vessel and develop the skills to build out our maritime sector. It is important that we have the skills for persons operating on the sea, ” he said. Barbadians will get the opportunity to tour the grand vessel docked at the Flour Mill, along the Mighty Grynner Highway, daily between the hours of 2.30 to 4.30 p.m.