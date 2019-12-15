Historic visit: Argentina's Frigate ARA Libertad docks in Barbados - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Historic visit: Argentina’s Frigate ARA Libertad docks in Barbados - by December 15, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 15, 2019

The naval vessel, The Argentine Frigate ARA Libertad, has docked in Barbados.

The grand vessel and its 286 crew members arrived today to a warm welcome from the Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, Government Ministers, port officials as well as uniformed units from the Barbados Cadet Corps and the Barbados Defence Force.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey told a press conference that Barbados was prepared to explore training opportunities for Barbadians on the navy vessel.

 

“Hopefully at some time in the future Barbadians can train on board this vessel and develop the skills to build out our maritime sector. It is important that we have the skills for persons operating on the sea, ” he said.

Barbadians will get the opportunity to tour the grand vessel docked at the Flour Mill, along the Mighty Grynner Highway, daily between the hours of 2.30 to 4.30 p.m.

 

 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

AG proposes better use of RBPF’s resources

  The days of police officers investigating minor accidents or managing the office of the Police Certificate of...

UPDATE: Two people drown at Welches Beach

Two people are dead in a suspected drowning incident at Welches Beach in Christ Church on Sunday, police say. The victims...

Two people drown at Welches Beach

Two people are dead in what police are calling a drowning incident at Welches Beach. Police say the victims are believed to...

Bubbling party for St Michael South’s ‘children’

The Graydon Sealy School sprung to life and instead of the liveliness coming from school children only, their parents joined...

Hetmyer, Hope power West Indies to ODI victory over India

CHENNAI, India (AFP) — Centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope powered West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India...

Film association ‘Vision Focused’ with new board for 2020

Members of the Barbados Film and Video Association (BFVA) assembled on December 11, 2019 to elect Kirk Dawson as their new...

CARDI’s research vital to agricultural development

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Terry Bascombe, has lauded the Caribbean Agricultural...

Temporary closure of airport’s reception area

Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc has advised that its reception area will be closed on Monday, December 16,...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, breezy and...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share