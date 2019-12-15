Historic visit: Argentina's Frigate ARA Libertad docks in Barbados - Barbados Today

The naval vessel, The Argentine Frigate ARA Libertad, has docked in Barbados.
The grand vessel and its 286 crew members arrived today to a warm welcome from the Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, Government Ministers, port officials as well as uniformed units from the Barbados Cadet Corps and the Barbados Defence Force.
Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey told a press conference that Barbados was prepared to explore training opportunities for Barbadians on the navy vessel.