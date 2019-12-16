Seven people injured in Tweedside Road accident - Barbados Today

Seven people injured in Tweedside Road accident - by Sandy Deane December 16, 2019 Article by
Sandy Deane Published on
December 16, 2019
Article by
Sandy Deane
Sandy Deane
December 16, 2019
Seven people were injured in an accident that occurred along Tweedside Road, St Michael around 3 a.m.
Michael Derrick Collymore, 62, of Baywoods, St James, the driver of a white Mazda Lantis, crashed into the Eagle Nest Sports Bar & Grill.
Police said some victims suffered head injuries and one person’s leg was partially severed.
The victims were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.
Investigations are continuing.