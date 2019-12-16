Seven people injured in Tweedside Road accident - Barbados Today

Seven people were injured in an accident that occurred along Tweedside Road, St Michael around 3 a.m.

Michael Derrick Collymore, 62, of Baywoods, St James, the driver of a white Mazda Lantis, crashed into the Eagle Nest Sports Bar & Grill.

Police said some victims suffered head injuries and one person’s leg was partially severed.

The victims were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.