Seven people injured in Tweedside Road accident - Barbados Today

December 16, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 16, 2019
Seven people were injured in an accident that occurred along Tweedside Road, St Michael around 3 a.m.
Michael Derrick Collymore, 62, of Baywoods, St James, the driver of a white Mazda Lantis, crashed into the Eagle Nest Sports Bar & Grill.
Police said some victims suffered head injuries and one person’s leg was partially severed.
The victims were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.
 Investigations are continuing.
