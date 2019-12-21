Nikki Beach Barbados to ring in a new decade with Estelle - Barbados Today
Nikki Beach Barbados to ring in a new decade with Estelle - by December 21, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 21, 2019

Nikki Beach has announced that Grammy Award winning international recording artist Estelle, will be the headliner for Nikki Beach Barbados’ highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration.

In true Nikki Beach style, guests will enjoy a night of elegance within a Roaring ’20s theme.

Partygoers will indulge with a special menu highlighting the brand’s globally inspired menu. Featured dishes include nigiri and sashimi, spicy tuna roll, beef chateaubriand, local crawfish and grilled mahi mahi. A white chocolate and hibiscus Champagne flute will end the meal on a sweet note.

Nikki Beach staff members will be dressed in the theme along with a lively group of 1920’s inspired dancers from Riddim Tribe. Rounding out the entertainment will be Tom Taylor, a Bajan percussionist from the brand’s Spain properties; Akeem Burke, the beach club’s resident saxophonist; and Julio Cuba, a violinist. DJ’s 2irie and Vid will be spinning, and Kirk Browne will emcee the festivities.

Additional elements such as a shisha bar, cigar tray and Perrier-Jouët Champagne lounge will add special touches to the evening. Partygoers will also welcome the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display.

This year, Nikki Beach is celebrating its 20th year in business since the opening of its first beach club, founded by entrepreneur Jack Penrod and his wife Lucia, in Miami Beach in 1998.

