GOVERNOR GENERAL ON LEAVE - Barbados Today

GOVERNOR GENERAL ON LEAVE - by December 23, 2019

December 23, 2019

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason will be on vacation leave from December 23, to January 3, 2020. In her absence, Sir Kenneth Hewitt will perform the functions of the office of Governor General. (BGIS)

