GOVERNOR GENERAL ON LEAVE - Barbados Today

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason will be on vacation leave from December 23, to January 3, 2020. In her absence, Sir Kenneth Hewitt will perform the functions of the office of Governor General. (BGIS)
GOVERNOR GENERAL ON LEAVE
December 23, 2019
December 23, 2019
Asminnie Moonsammy
December 23, 2019
