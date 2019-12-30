Barbados Named Top Place To Travel In 2020 - Barbados Today
Barbados Named Top Place To Travel In 2020 - by December 30, 2019

December 30, 2019

Travel + Leisure magazine has released its list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020, and Barbados has made the cut.

The annual anticipated list of cities and countries put Barbados in the company of top tourism destinations such as Hawaii, Dubai and France.

A world leader in travel and tourism, the magazine touted Barbados as “largely famous for its powder-white beaches, British-colonial roots, manifold rum shops, and native daughter Rihanna”.

In compiling the list, Travel + Leisure said: “For definitive answers on the best vacation spots of the moment, we hit the books scouring tourism statistics; scoping out major events; charting new flight routes and logging hotel debuts.”

Perhaps the most unique highlight of the destination in the article was next year’s national initiative, We Gatherin’.

“The country’s first female Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley sent out a rallying cry for anyone with Bajan roots to return to the island in 2020 to partake in a year-long calendar of events celebrating Bajan heritage and culture,” the article cited.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) is working to promote We Gatherin' in its top source markets, especially engaging the diaspora to get involved in the 52 weeks of events and investment opportunities which kick off on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with a free picnic at River Bay, St. Lucy. For more on We Gatherin' visit https://www.wegatherinbarbados.com

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) is working to promote We Gatherin’ in its top source markets, especially engaging the diaspora to get involved in the 52 weeks of events and investment opportunities which kick off on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with a free picnic at River Bay, St. Lucy.

For more on We Gatherin’ visit https://www.wegatherinbarbados.com (BGIS)

