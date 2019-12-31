New SSA trucks bring relief to residents - Barbados Today
New SSA trucks bring relief to residents - by December 31, 2019

Sandy Deane
December 31, 2019

Three of the island’s ten new garbage trucks hit the roads today, much to the relief of Barbadians in several communities with mounting piles of garbage.

And even as the retrofitted trucks made their rounds, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) was meeting behind closed doors with officials of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) to settle concerns raised by workers.

According to Public Relations Officer of the SSA, Carl Alf Padmore, one truck was deployed to St Philip communities, including Nursery, Mangrove and the Crane. The second assisted the NCC in cleaning up Pebbles Beach and other beaches along that stretch; while the third vehicle visited Vauxhall, Christ Church and surrounding areas.

Supervisor of the SSA north depot, Donna Burnett (right) and Sonia Outram, acting superintendent for southwest observing the process in Adams Castle, Christ Church.

Barbados TODAY caught up with the trucks in Adams Castle, Christ Church where Supervisor of the SSA north depot, Donna Burnett and Sonia Outram, acting superintendent for southwest, were observing the process.

Over in Vauxhall, there were loud cheers and even a round of applause as the large compactor truck cleared away the refuse.

One resident declared: “We feel real good. Hallelujah!”

Another said: “It’s a happy new year. I am happy, I am pleased.”

SSA Supervisor Ryan Yarde said he was pleased with the trucks’ operations.

“I am happy with them so far. First day working good, so I am hoping to get a lot done. So for the new year, everything is going to be on point.”

The Navistar trucks out of Mexico, costing $400,000 each, were expected to be on the road since last Monday. However, the
process was delayed after workers raised concerns about the platforms on the new trucks being located at the side rather than the back.

They were also unhappy that the cab could only hold two persons and not the customary three.

NUPW President Akanni McDowall told Barbados TODAY the safety issues were being dealt with.

“SSA management has given us a commitment that by Monday next week, all of the trucks will be outfitted, which will address all of the safety issues that the union had highlighted, “ he said following the meeting.

Saying that workers were satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, McDowall disclosed that the retrofitting involved relocating the platform to the rear of the truck and the addition of two steps.

He also said that a third seat was installed in the trucks.

The union boss also revealed that the two sides also examined the union’s proposal for compensation for workers but said discussions would continue on that matter.

“The union is going to write the SSA with a proposal so the workers can be compensated for what we perceive as additional skills and work,” he told Barbados TODAY. However, he declined to go into details.

[email protected]

