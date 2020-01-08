Wanted: Kemar Omar Corey Headley - Barbados Today
Wanted: Kemar Omar Corey Headley

January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 33-year-old Kemar Omar Corey Headley, alias Red Aunt, Crime or Tupac.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Headley’s last known addresses are Block 11F, Croton Avenue, Eden Lodge, St  Michael and Shop Hill, St Thomas.

He has a brown complexion and is approximately five feet, 11 inches tall.

 

Headley also has a prominent forehead, a wide mouth and thick lips and has several tattoos about the body including images of a gun, a clover, and the words Crime, Dirty South, Ride or Die on his right arm.

On his left arm he has the words Blood 4 Life, Kemar and PAC. He also has the image of clasped hands and the numbers 85-12-25 on the right side of his neck.

Headley is advised to present himself to the Major Crime Unit, the Glebe Police Station, Glebe, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know Headley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7192/430-7193, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist a wanted person, any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

 

 

