Low pressure and water outages in St Philip and St John - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Low pressure and water outages in St Philip and St John - by January 9, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 9, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority says sections of St George and St John have been experiencing low pressure or water outages.

The BWA explains that this is “due to low reservoir levels being experienced at the Bowmanston facility which is negatively impacting a section of the Golden Ridge distribution system.”

Districts In St. George to be affected include Golden Ridge Village, Ashbury and surrounding areas.

And In St. John,  Cheshire, Eastmont, Small Hope, Moores Land, Carters, Gall Hill, Clifton Hall,  Church View, Newcastle, Martins Bay, Zores Land, Pothouse, Glebe, Colleton, Cliff Cottage, Haynes Hill, Colleton Gardens, Coach Hill, Bath Land, Welch Village, Sargeant Street, Society, Massiah Street, Rosegate, Guinea Land, Stewart Hill, Pool Land, Spooners, Wakefield Tenantry, Lemon Arbor, Cherry Grove, Four Roads, Sherbourne, Todds Tenantry, Macaroni Village, Henley and surrounding districts.

The BWA says water tankers have been dispatched to the affected areas.

                                                                       

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Update: Police identify accident victim

Police have identified the man who perished in a road accident that occurred around 10:55 a.m., along Brereton Main...

Police investigate road fatality in St Philip

Police are on the scene of a road fatality at Brereton, St Philip. Acting Inspector Police Public Relations Officer Rodney...

Sudden death at One Accord Plaza

An elderly woman apparently died suddenly this morning while making a purchase at a shop at the One Accord Plaza in Warrens....

Two faces of WTO emerge at meeting

Even as the world’s major economic powers abandon the global rules-based system in ongoing trade feuds, an international...

Deli ‘may answer’ Minister’s franchise call

After nearly 23 years at its original Sheraton Mall location, entertainer Philip Forrester’s IVPlay Deli has appeared to...

UK will not forsake Caribbean

The United Kingdom will not turn its back on Barbados and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) members when it comes to trade....

Liquidation Center of historical significance

It appears that there is still one more twist in the ongoing saga over Government’s compulsory acquisition of the...

BWU nears water workers agreement

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) are close to a new deal that will give employees...

Marsha Hinds

NOW knocks recent court sentencing

The National Organisation of Women (NOW) has taken the Barbados’ judiciary to task for what it deems to be double standards...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share