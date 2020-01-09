Low pressure and water outages in St Philip and St John - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority says sections of St George and St John have been experiencing low pressure or water outages.

The BWA explains that this is “due to low reservoir levels being experienced at the Bowmanston facility which is negatively impacting a section of the Golden Ridge distribution system.”

Districts In St. George to be affected include Golden Ridge Village, Ashbury and surrounding areas.

And In St. John, Cheshire, Eastmont, Small Hope, Moores Land, Carters, Gall Hill, Clifton Hall, Church View, Newcastle, Martins Bay, Zores Land, Pothouse, Glebe, Colleton, Cliff Cottage, Haynes Hill, Colleton Gardens, Coach Hill, Bath Land, Welch Village, Sargeant Street, Society, Massiah Street, Rosegate, Guinea Land, Stewart Hill, Pool Land, Spooners, Wakefield Tenantry, Lemon Arbor, Cherry Grove, Four Roads, Sherbourne, Todds Tenantry, Macaroni Village, Henley and surrounding districts.

The BWA says water tankers have been dispatched to the affected areas.