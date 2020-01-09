Update: Police identify accident victim - Barbados Today
Update: Police identify accident victim

January 9, 2020
Police have identified the man who perished in a road accident that occurred around 10:55 a.m., along Brereton Main Road, St Philip.
He is 49-year-old Andrew Harewood of Fairview, Christ Church.
Harewood was driving a white Mitsubishi van owned by the BAMC, that was involved in a collision with a Nissan diesel truck that was being driven by 48-year-old Tyrone Sobers of Farm Road Terrace, St. Philip.
Sobers was not seriously injured. 
Police said both vehicles were travelling along the road in opposite directions when the accident occurred. 
Investigations are continuing.
