DLP says Inniss' guilty verdict is a sad day for Barbados - Barbados Today

January 16, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 16, 2020
Democratic Labour Party (DLP) President Verla De Peiza has described the guilty verdict against ex-government minister Donville Inniss as a “sad day for the country and the DLP.”
A 12-member jury came to the unanimous verdict after just under two hours of deliberation at the Eastern District Court of New York this afternoon.
Inniss was charged with two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The court found that Inniss took US$36,000 in bribes from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited in 2015 and 2016.
De Peiza added that the outcome of the case should serve as a warning for public figures.
“It is also a cautionary tale for all politicians, persons in public life, and corporate entities. We all now need to learn the lesson of this bleak day and ensure that it never ever happens again,” she said.
Inniss is to remain on bail pending sentencing next month.
His attorney Anthony Ricco is planning to immediately appeal the verdict on the grounds of insufficient evidence.
