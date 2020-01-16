Guilty! Donville Inniss convicted of money laundering, conspiracy - Barbados Today

NEW YORK – Former government minister Donville Inniss has been found guilty of all three criminal counts he faced in a United States federal district court.

A 12-member jury came to the unanimous verdict after just under two hours of deliberation.

Inniss is guilty of two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Family members shed tears as the decision was delivered on the former MP for St James South, a senior member in the Democratic Labour Party administration of Freundel Stuart.

He is to remain on bail pending sentencing next month.

Inniss’ attorney Anthony Ricco is immediately planning to appeal the outcome on the grounds of insufficient evidence, Barbados TODAY has learned.