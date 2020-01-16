Jury begins deliberations - Barbados Today

After more than five hours of summation and arguments this morning, a 12-member jury has started deliberations in the Donville Inniss’ bribery trial.
A tense looking Inniss had paid close attention to the proceedings which got started just after 9 a.m.
The former government minister is charged with two counts of money laundering along with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
He faces up to 20 years in US federal prison and a fine of up to BDS$1 million.
A unanimous verdict is necessary to convict Inniss.
