Jury begins deliberations - Barbados Today

Jury begins deliberations - by January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020

After more than five hours of summation and arguments this morning, a 12-member jury has started deliberations in the Donville Inniss’ bribery trial. 

A tense looking Inniss had paid close attention to the proceedings which got started just after 9 a.m.

The former government minister is charged with two counts of money laundering along with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He faces up to 20 years in US federal prison and a fine of up to BDS$1 million.

A unanimous verdict is necessary to convict Inniss.

