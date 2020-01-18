A red-letter day . . . Cadet Corps marks Governor General’s birthday - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

A red-letter day . . . Cadet Corps marks Governor General’s birthday - by January 18, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020

The Barbados Cadet Corps Band delivered a special treat to the   General Dame Sandra Mason who celebrated her 71st birthday today.

The band delighted the Head of State by ably playing the birthday song.

The Governor General inspected the Guard of Honour mounted by the cadets in the front gardens of Government House in celebration of her special day.

Cadet Under Officer Makena Sue presented the Dame Sandra with a bouquet during the brief ceremony, which was also attended by her son Mathew Goodin and other specially invited guests.

The Commander-in-Chief said she was pleased to be honoured by the cadets this year, in the same fashionable way they did on her 70th birthday.

“I am especially pleased because you are the ones who have the future of Barbados in your hands and I am truly impressed by your turnout.

“Be assured that I appreciate it because I believe that my birthday is the most special day in the year, the second one is my son’s, and after that any number can play. But I do appreciate my birthday. I stay awake at 12’clock and I try to stay awake for 24 hours so that I can celebrate my birthday,” Dame Sandra said.

Major Randy Charles, who was assisted by Sub Lieutenant Wayne Beckles, commanded the 106 cadets on parade. (AH)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1
5 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Help Barbados win! . . . Vote online in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

USA Today’s 10 Best provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to...

Helping the gardens grow . . . Massy United Insurance donates to the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre

The students of the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre as well as those of the John Payne School for Exceptional Children can...

Facing a crisis together . . . Sagicor says it’s there for you

“With the right planning and the right resources you can face any challenge and overcome it.” This was the message from...

Always on . . . Flow promises to take its customers ‘Everywhere’ for 2020

In keeping with its promise to surprise and delight its customers, Flow has announced the introduction of yet another...

Trade and development in focus . . . Preparations underway for UN conference in Barbados

A technical mission from the Geneva based Secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will...

Moving the spirit . . . Writing and religion more similar than not

Storytelling and religion were inseparable from the beginning of man’s existence and continues to be so today. This places...

Culinary excellence . . . 15 local aspiring chefs receive ACF Certification

The Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute (CCCI) will host Chef Jeffery Rotz, Certified Culinary Educator, Certified Executive...

Clouds and ocean currents under review . . . Barbados the launching pad for international climate study

Evidence has shown that the Caribbean will be one of the most adversely affected areas as the world experiences significant...

All are important . . . Leave the plantation legacy behind – PM Mottley

“Every single person matters. The first rule is respect one, respect all, and if we can do that as a nation rather than...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1