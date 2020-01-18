A red-letter day . . . Cadet Corps marks Governor General’s birthday - Barbados Today

The Barbados Cadet Corps Band delivered a special treat to the General Dame Sandra Mason who celebrated her 71st birthday today.

The band delighted the Head of State by ably playing the birthday song.

The Governor General inspected the Guard of Honour mounted by the cadets in the front gardens of Government House in celebration of her special day.

Cadet Under Officer Makena Sue presented the Dame Sandra with a bouquet during the brief ceremony, which was also attended by her son Mathew Goodin and other specially invited guests.

The Commander-in-Chief said she was pleased to be honoured by the cadets this year, in the same fashionable way they did on her 70th birthday.

“I am especially pleased because you are the ones who have the future of Barbados in your hands and I am truly impressed by your turnout.

“Be assured that I appreciate it because I believe that my birthday is the most special day in the year, the second one is my son’s, and after that any number can play. But I do appreciate my birthday. I stay awake at 12’clock and I try to stay awake for 24 hours so that I can celebrate my birthday,” Dame Sandra said.

Major Randy Charles, who was assisted by Sub Lieutenant Wayne Beckles, commanded the 106 cadets on parade. (AH)