7.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Jamaica, reports USGS - Barbados Today

January 28, 2020

SOURCE- JAMAICA OBSERVER -An earthquake was felt across Jamaica  this afternoon, lasting for several seconds. Reports of activity came from Kingston and St Andrew, St Mary, St Catherine, Hanover and other parishes.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake was magnitude 7.7 and 117km north west of Lucea.

Staff at several companies reportedly left their buildings and headed for emergency gathering points.

( more details as they come to hand.)

