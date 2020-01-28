LT Gay splits into four - Barbados Today

Pupils of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, currently closed because of air quality issues, reported for classes at four temporary locations today.

Class 4 students started classes at the neighbouring Grace Hill Moravian church last Monday.

But Class 3 students went to the Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jackson; Classes 1 and 2 reported to the Christ The King Anglican Church, Rock Dundo; and the reception and Infant’s As and Bs are at the Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church, Eden Lodge, St Michael.

When Barbados TODAY visited Christ The King this morning, parents said they were not only satisfied with the location, but also with the fact that their children were back in classrooms.

“I am comfortable with the location because I know the place and my daughter seem to be comfortable. I drive so getting her here would not be an inconvenience for me,” Yonette Moore said.

Meanwhile, another parent who only gave her name as Lisa said she was happy to see her son being taught again considering that classes were last held at the Spooner’s Hill school on January 14.

Lisa said:” Yes, as parents, when you go to work you would tell the children to read a book or go over something they already did in school, and sometimes they do it, sometimes they don’t.

“But I am telling you; they do not do it the same way as if they are in the classroom with the teacher. So I am glad that the Ministry found these places to put the children.

“I am hoping that the environmental issues are rectified because the reality stands that some parents have two or more children at the school and running around to these different locations is going to be challenging for some of us.”

Grandmother Marceline Cyrus also agreed that it was about time the students return to the school.

But Cyrus said she was aware that a number of parents were initially concerned about how their wards would get to the respective locations.

“If you have your own vehicle it ain’t a problem bringing your child. But I am hearing they have transportation and it is $1 down and $1 back up.

“So I am confident that they would settle in, and I pray that they would find the environmental problem at the school where the children can be back at school and they will continue with their education,” Cyrus said.

Rector Reverend Suzanne Ellis said Christ The King was happy to host the students and teachers of Lawrence T Gay in the church hall.

She said agreeing to accommodate the students was a part of the church’s God-ordained mandate to be its brother’s keeper.

Ellis said: “So we welcome the parents and the teachers and the children of the Lawrence T Gay School and we trust that this will be a rewarding and productive time for them and of course it will be a happy one as well.”

Barbados TODAY has learned that parents who have students being accommodated at the Ebenezer Seventh-day Adventist Church raised views about the safety of their children in what some of them has described as a community known for violence. [email protected]