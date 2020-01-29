Not just for games . . . St Joseph students warned to use tablets wisely - Barbados Today
Not just for games . . . St Joseph students warned to use tablets wisely - January 29, 2020

Fifty-six students from the three primary schools in St Joseph are the latest recipients of tablets from the Aron and Christina Truss Foundation.

The tablets, paid for by businessman Nic Williamson, were presented to the Class 3 pupils of St Joseph Primary, St Elizabeth’s Primary and St Bernard’s Primary, during a brief ceremony held at the St Joseph Public Library today.

Aron Truss told the students he expected that they would use the devices valued at $250 each to play games. However, Truss reminded the pupils that the main reason they were being given the devices was for educational purposes.

“When these devices are connected to the Internet, there is so much information and knowledge out there. Your teachers and parents are going to try to keep you away from things you cannot see, which is correct.

“But for anything that you are curious about that your teachers may not know the answer to, lots of adults around you may not know, this device can help you get the answers to those questions,” Truss said.

He asked the pupils to take good care of the devices and to also consider giving back to their community when they can.

Truss also informed the students that Williamson has been paying for tablets for Class 3 students at the three primary institutions in St Joseph over the past six years.

Kailash Pardasani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barbados based IT company Promotech, also advised the students to use the tablets responsibly. (AH)

