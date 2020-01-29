St Peter in the spotlight . . . Parish has big plans for We Gatherin’ in February - Barbados Today
St Peter in the spotlight . . . Parish has big plans for We Gatherin' in February
January 29, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 29, 2020

The Maurice Byer Polyclinic, St Peter, will receive a donation when that parish hosts We Gatherin’ 2020 in February.

During a press conference in the West Wing, Parliament Building, Bridgetown, this morning, Member of Parliament for St Peter Colin Jordan said donations would be collected at the St Peter Give Thanks gospel concert, a free event scheduled to be held on February 1. The donations would then handed over to the Polyclinic.

“We are offering opportunities for ordinary people to be able to contribute to building our healthcare in the country, but particularly in the parish,” Jordan said.

This month, Mount Gay Rum Distilleries donated $20, 000 to the St Lucy District Hospital, leading the way in the We Gatherin’ 2020 philanthropic drive.

Chairman of the St Peter Parish Organising Committee Jacqueline Gill said her parish was ready to welcome Barbadians locally and also those from abroad, to come and enjoy the events scheduled to take place throughout the month. Gill said St Peter intended to turn Barbados green with its chosen theme colour, which will showcase the unique features of that parish.

“Whether it is the heritage walk starting at the Speightstown Esplanade and traversing through the environs of Speightstown, through The Whim and Ashton Hall, or worshipping at the picturesque St Peter Parish Church, having fellowship with family and friends at our gospel gathering St Peter Give Thanks Concert, Gathering under the Street Light for the Standpipe Stories, we have something for everyone as we learn about the heritage and culture of St Peter,” Gill said.

The signature event will be held on Saturday, February 15 to celebrate Speightstown and the 350th anniversary of the settlement of the Carolinas.

“On that day we will bring Speightstown alive and that will happen from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. We have a street market, Genealogy Market Place, Farmer’s Market, Entrepreneurs Hub and a Food and Rum pop up among other activities,” she said.

Gill indicated that the National Cultural Foundation was the Committee’s key strategic partner in producing the events. (AH)

