Update : Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Update : Murder accused remanded - by January 31, 2020

Fernella Wedderburn
Article by
Published on
January 31, 2020

 

The two males charged with the January 16 murder of Marlon Holder have been remanded.

Jamar Jamal Greaves, 33, of Grape Hall, St Lucy and his co-accused, a 14-year-old, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court moments ago.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

 

Murder accused Jamar Jamal Greaves.

Greaves was remanded to HMP Dodds and the teenager to the Government Industrial School.

The accused are expected to return to court on February 27.

 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Juvenile and another man charged with the murder of Marlon Holder

Two males, including a juvenile, charged with the murder of Marlon Holder are set to appear in court this afternoon. Jamar...

Driver in brazen move caught on video pleads guilty

Public service vehicle drivers “have a degree of responsibility to the community” and should remember that before using...

Social media ‘mis-information’ creating panic

The risk of the coronavirus (2019 NCOV) reaching the shores of Barbados and other Caribbean states is currently low, regional...

Barker and Dawson wanted by police

Two St Michael men in their late 20s are being sought for questioning by Northern Division police in connection with...

Ghanaians praise ‘million-tree’ project

Barbados has been praised for its million-tree national tree-planting project as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism...

Alejandro Werner

IMF: Brighter prospects for the region… with variations

Economic prospects are improving for the Caribbean, but with substantial variation across countries, the International...

Government, sugar farmers in deal as low-yield crop looms

As Government continues to look for new ways of extracting more value from sugarcane, it has reached “an agreement in...

Dayrell’s Road family homeless after blaze

Julia Cadogan and her two sons were left looking for a place to lay their heads tonight after a fire destroyed their...

#BTEditorial – Alternatives to jail worthy of exploration

The revelation from Home Affairs Minister Edmund Hinkson last Friday that it costs taxpayers $32,000 to house a single...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share