Update : Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

The two males charged with the January 16 murder of Marlon Holder have been remanded.

Jamar Jamal Greaves, 33, of Grape Hall, St Lucy and his co-accused, a 14-year-old, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court moments ago.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Greaves was remanded to HMP Dodds and the teenager to the Government Industrial School.

The accused are expected to return to court on February 27.