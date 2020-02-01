Win Big with CAGE Barbados! - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Win Big with CAGE Barbados! - by February 1, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 1, 2020

Shirnell Thorpe is the lucky winner of the “CAGE Caribbean Cash Jackpot”! She played at the CAGE (Barbados) Inc. Sawh Wavel location and won $71,206.19, on Jan 27th 2020. This was Ms. Thorpe’s second win for the day as she won OVER $600 earlier. Excited over her winnings, she plans to use them wisely.

CAGE Barbados has recently started offering a whole new group of progressive jackpot games named “Caribbean CASH Progressives” where they have three (3) tiers of different prizes in the following names: MEGA CASH – SUPER CASH – LOT A CASH. These games are not matched by any other operator in the Gaming Industry anywhere in the Caribbean! CAGE’s Caribbean CASH jackpot progressives start at $50,000.00 BDS and increases each time the progressive games are played.

Ms. Thorpe was CAGE Barbados’ first BIG winner of the MEGA CASH since CAGE began offering the new Caribbean CASH progressive games. CAGE will continue to make these new Caribbean CASH progressive jackpots available to all their players in the agent locations.

In addition, CAGE Barbados continues to offer monthly promotions executed by their marketing staff, a loyalty club program where players obtain prizes for their play and daily promotions where our players can also win even more than ever.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE EXCITING GAMES & PROMOTIONS WITH CAGE! BE A WINNER WITH CAGE BARBADOS!

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Two men shot in Paddock Road area

Police are investigating two shooting incidents at Paddock Road, St Michael in which two men were shot. Around 9 p.m. Friday...

Man dies following collision along Greame Hall Road

Police attached to the Worthing Police Station are investigating a road traffic collision, which has resulted in the death of...

‘Keep crime off front page’ – Fingall

Take crime off the front page, chairman of the National Sports Council Mac Fingall has urged, declaring that media houses are...

BWA mulls more desal water

Stiffer penalties for water wastage are likely as the country’s lone water company attempts to respond to the impending...

Simon Naitram

BES: Where’s the growth going to come from?

Describing the Central Bank’s growth prediction for the economy as “a bit optimistic”, President of the Barbados...

Dry spell ‘to drag on, effects to worsen’

After enduring the driest year in over half a century, Barbadians are being warned to brace for more drought-like conditions...

St Philip community fears resident

Residents in one St Philip community say they are living in fear of one of their own and they are calling on authorities to...

Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

The big weekend is finally here! Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival will be bringing you two packed days of fun, food and...

Preserve, protect, prosper . . . Visiting NOAA team to help government grow Blue Economy

Science will be a key driver in helping persons to understand exactly what the blue economy is, its benefits, and threats to...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share