Win Big with CAGE Barbados! - Barbados Today

Shirnell Thorpe is the lucky winner of the “CAGE Caribbean Cash Jackpot”! She played at the CAGE (Barbados) Inc. Sawh Wavel location and won $71,206.19, on Jan 27th 2020. This was Ms. Thorpe’s second win for the day as she won OVER $600 earlier. Excited over her winnings, she plans to use them wisely.

CAGE Barbados has recently started offering a whole new group of progressive jackpot games named “Caribbean CASH Progressives” where they have three (3) tiers of different prizes in the following names: MEGA CASH – SUPER CASH – LOT A CASH. These games are not matched by any other operator in the Gaming Industry anywhere in the Caribbean! CAGE’s Caribbean CASH jackpot progressives start at $50,000.00 BDS and increases each time the progressive games are played.

Ms. Thorpe was CAGE Barbados’ first BIG winner of the MEGA CASH since CAGE began offering the new Caribbean CASH progressive games. CAGE will continue to make these new Caribbean CASH progressive jackpots available to all their players in the agent locations.

In addition, CAGE Barbados continues to offer monthly promotions executed by their marketing staff, a loyalty club program where players obtain prizes for their play and daily promotions where our players can also win even more than ever.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE EXCITING GAMES & PROMOTIONS WITH CAGE! BE A WINNER WITH CAGE BARBADOS!