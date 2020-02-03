Update: Police identify stabbing victim - Barbados Today

Police have identified the man fatally stabbed last evening at Promenade Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael.
He is 22-year-old Shakeem Holder, of Station Hill, St Michael.
Police are continuing investigations.
