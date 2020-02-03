Update: Police identify stabbing victim - Barbados Today
Update: Police identify stabbing victim - by February 3, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
February 3, 2020

Police have identified the man fatally stabbed last evening at Promenade Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael.

He is 22-year-old Shakeem Holder, of Station Hill, St Michael.

Police are continuing investigations.

