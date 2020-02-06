Hotel workers lauded - Barbados Today
Hotel workers lauded - by February 6, 2020

A team from Blue Mountain Resort, Ontario, Canada is praising Barbadians selected to work at the hotel as housekeepers for their high standard work.

Human Resources Coordinator Lauren Struthers and Senior Recruiter Human Resources John Barrie, who conducted interviews today at the Warrens Office Complex, in search of 40 housekeepers, said the commitment and dedication showed by Barbadian workers in the past, prompted the resort to return to the island for the third time to recruit workers.

Barrie told a press briefing before the interviews started this morning, that the team was always impressed with the quality of work delivered by those chosen to receive the one-year work permits.

John Barrie (left) and Lauren Struthers.

“A year and a half ago we interviewed 115 people for 30 spots. And this year we are looking at 40 people. Some have already been chosen because they will be returning. We come here because we really do get selection and we get top quality.

“They will be cleaning rooms, making sure the premises are properly kept, speaking to guests in a very professional manner and welcoming them with a very nice manner as well,” Barrie said.

The process has been facilitated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Partnerships Relations.

Struthers added that in addition to conducting themselves in a professional manner at the resort, the Barbadian workers have become known to be friendly and outgoing.

Struthers said the workers would be provided with living accommodation close to the resort.

