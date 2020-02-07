SJPI at 50: Praise, plaques and solar power - Barbados Today

The nation’s premier technical school’s 50th anniversary was toasted on Wednesday with a solar-power mural, a plaque and high praise for its role in a future, fully smart Barbados.

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) was praised for its past role in training the nation’s tradespeople and it’s future direction as a technology centre, Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Santia Bradshaw noted.

She said: “Studies in renewable energy, fibre optics, computer numerical control, 3D printing, drone technology and maintenance, hybrid and electric powered vehicles, smart agriculture and garment technology are just a few of the exciting offerings which this institute is able to offer as a progressive 21st century vocational institution in the Caribbean.”

Speaking at the unveiling of a 50th anniversary mural and commemorative plaque, she declared that the role institutions such as the SJPI have played in bringing Barbados to a technological advanced stage, has not gone unnoticed, and will not be overlooked, or trivialized.

Bradshaw said that snce 1969, the institute, which began as a polytechnic, has gained a proud reputation as the premier institution for delivering technical and vocational education, providing students with a diverse curriculum of close to 60 programmes through online and blended learning, all aimed at satisfying the needs of a global and national workforce.

She said: “It continues to passionately pursue a number of emerging technologies aimed at producing skilled and innovative graduates to a level of excellence that would keep Barbados abreast of global trends.

The mural, which was created by 30-year-old artist and entrepreneur Kevon Von Hall, was inspired by pop art culture and depicts the vision and mission of SJPI.

The art work reveals images based on the buzzwords creativity, innovation, global, digital age, technology, foundations, technical skills, craftsmen, opportunity and disciplines within each division of the institution.

Bradshaw who praised Hall as a young progressive Barbadian entrepreneur, said the painting can be seen as a signal of a new dawn for SJPI.

She said the mural – lit by solar power and entitled “Generations” – was intended to motivate those who view the work to be inspired to their country’s technological and developmental landscape.

The Education Minister said: “We have sought to leverage the tradition of excellence while charting a new path forward in the 21st century with this institute.

“And there is perhaps no better way to do this than through the creative and innovative medium of art.

“This mural designed and painted by Mr Kevon Hall is a timeless piece of popular art which signals a proud celebration of these past 50 years.

“Fifty years of producing tradesmen and technicians that are found in their numbers in every single industry on this island, some beyond these shores.”

SJPI’s Principal Ian Drakes also indicated that the mural depicts the future and the past, in addition to adding colour to the institution’s landscape.

The principal thanked the neighbouring headquarters of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which is also in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary, for being the mural’s primary sponsor.

