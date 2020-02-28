PSV drivers beware! - Barbados Today

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) has made it clear that the imprisonment of a former public service vehicle driver should serve as a wake up call to sector workers that there are consequences for irresponsible behaviour.

The warning by AOPT’s Communications and Marketing Officer Mark Haynes came hours after 45-year-old Troy Jermaine Stuart, of Bynoe Road, Golf Club Road, Rockley, Christ Church was sent to Her Majesty’s Dodds Prison for six months – the remainder of a nine-month sentence for dangerous driving.

Boyce, a minibus driver since 1993, had been charged with causing the death of Majorie Felicia Boyce on October 4, 2017 by driving minibus B144 in a manner dangerous to the public along The Garden, St James. When he was arraigned in the High Court in 2018 he pleaded not guilty to that charge but guilty to the lesser charge of dangerous driving.

Boyce had been on bail since being charged and then employed as a driver at a business since 2014.

In handing down today’s ruling sentencing judge, Madam Justice Pamela Beckles said, “This type of dangerous driving especially among public service drivers will not be tolerated.”

Haynes said sector workers must heed today’s ruling.

“This obviously sends a signal that the court is not prepared to accept any inappropriate behaviour. We have been asking for quite a long time for good behaviour from the guys. We know that they go on the hustle but they have to be cognizant that there are laws by which they are governed and they have to control their behaviour,” Haynes told Barbados TODAY.

“No kind of bad behaviour should be accepted by any workers in the sector because it ultimately puts a stain on the industry.

“We are trying to clean up all the bad behaviour that is out there. I reinforce the point that your deportment is important. Your deportment sells you, it markets you and therefore it is important that you comply with the laws and regulations.

“The judgment of the court should send a strong signal to all other persons whose behaviour is of a similar kind not to be reckless but to do what is right, what is lawful, and operate within the confines of the law so that they will not find themselves in this kind of difficulty.”

He added: “It is unfortunate when things like this happen, we regret this very much but there are always consequences for your actions, if your actions are irresponsible, they will follow the appropriate consequences. And the court sees it fit that the consequences should be what he has been given, we would not like this to be replicated across the sector.”

The AOPT officer was adamant that moving the island’s commuters was a “serious” undertaking.

“You are moving human beings and people’s lives could be at stake if you drive recklessly. If you drive within the limits, if you drive appropriately, yes you may have the odd case where an accident occurs but once you do the right thing you will not then find yourself at the mercy of the law whatsoever,” Haynes said as he urged workers to think about the impact of such behaviours.

“The family will feel pain when they have lost their loved ones by virtue of the fact that drivers have been reckless and caused a person’s life. This ultimately is going to put pressure on everybody. The family on both sides feels it and then it also presents challenges for the same person who is now incarcerated.

“It is imperative that the workers do what is right or what is lawful. We still maintain we are for law and order – two hallmarks for the industry and I can’t reinforce this enough.

“I hope that this sends a strong message to any person whose behaviour is not within the confines of the law,” he added.

Barbados TODAY reached out to the Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) for comment on today’s ruling but chairman Kenneth Best asked that he be contacted at a later date. [email protected]